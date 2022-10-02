Garuda Aerospace receives DGCA approval for Remote Pilot Training Organization

Indian drone company, Garuda Aerospace has received necessary approvals from the (DGCA) thus becoming the 31st Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in India. The company has deployed Agri Kisan Drones across the country which helps monitoring and analyzing impact with providing training to youth. Having received due approvals from DGCA, Garuda Aerospace will now train and skill 1 lakh youth across 755 districts for the correct use of drones for agricultural purposes thus further empowering India’s agri economy.

Garuda Aerospace was a recipient of the maiden drone loan by Agri Infra Fund for Made in India Kisan Drones; the loan aids farmers purchase drones. To keep up with the rising demand for agri drones, Garuda Aerospace aims to manufacture at least 1 lakh Kisan Drones by 2024 thus creating employment for Indian youth with an opportunity to earn an average income of about Rs. 1 lakh a month. The Agri Kisan Drone helps increase food crop productivity, reduce crop loss, reduce farmer exposure to harmful chemicals while being capable of arranging services like precision spray of pesticides, fertilizers, crop health monitoring, surveillance, industrial inspection, yield measurement and crop loss mitigation and are fitted with sensors, cameras, sprayers, etc.



Also Read | SC restores AAI tender for ground handling at regional airports

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO and Founder, Garuda Aerospace said, “As drone tech experts, we at Garuda Aerospace aim to aid and empower the agri economy with state of the art solutions for age old issues. The approval from DGCA is empowering as it presents to us an opportunity to further showcase our strength as India’s leading drone tech expert. We have always believed that India’s agri economy has tremendous potential that is yet to be unlocked. With this approval, we are certain that we will be able to utilize our skillset and help the sector grow significantly. Rohit Srivastava, our drone pilot earns 1 lakh with Garuda drones as he has received advanced drone pilot training and will soon be honored with a RPTO certificate. We are certain about creating new job opportunities as we begin training, educating and skilling Indian youth for diverse applications.”

​

Garuda Aerospace recently commenced its $30 million Series A round at $250 million valuation and has been termed as India’s most valuable startup and expects to be India’s first drone Unicorn startup in the near future. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested and is also the Brand Ambassador of the company. Garuda Aerospace boasts of a drone fleet of 400 drones and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots across 26 different cities.