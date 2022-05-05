Galgotias University conducts value added courses on Non-Violent Communication

Galgotias University has conducted a valedictory ceremony of a 30-hour value added course on Non-Violent communications. The course involved a series of lectures on ‘Non-Violent Communications’ which was designed and delivered by Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS), Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The lecture series was an outcome of a collaborative effort of the Department of Humanities, School of Liberal Education, Galgotias University and GSDS.

Galgotias University and School of Liberal Education in particular claims to have been committed to providing value education towards an holistic development of its students. The course on Non-Violent communications was made available to our undergraduate and post-graduate students for their overall academic and personal development.

According to the university, a pre- and post survey conducted during the course indicated positive feedback from the students. Galgotias University has also claimed to be the first private university to offer a value added course on Non-Violent Communication.

Present in the event were Aradhana Galgotia, Director (Operations), Galgotias University, Dipankar Shri Gyan, Director, GSDS, Vedabhyas Kundu, Programme Officer, GSDS, Renu Sharma, President of Beti and Shiksha Foundations among others.

With inputs from PTI.

