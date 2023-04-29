G20 India's 3rd Education Working Group concludes in Bhubaneswar with a commitment to enhance learners' development.

The 3rd Education Working Group meeting of G20 India, which focused on enhancing learners’ skilling, upskilling, and reskilling, concluded today in Bhubaneswar. The three-day seminar, held from April 26-28, 2023, centred its discussions on priority area 3, “building capacities, promoting life-long learning in the context of the future of work,” according to an official release.

The event began with a seminar focused on the future of work in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The seminar consisted of three panel discussions covering different themes: ‘Enabling high-quality technical and vocational education by building an agile response to labour market needs and institutional capacity’, ‘Creating pathways between vocational and higher education’, and ‘Equipping children with lifelong learning skills for the future,’ the release mentioned.

During the event, delegates shared their respective policies and initiatives in Vocational Education and Training, emphasising the importance of upskilling and reskilling to keep pace with the changing world. They also discussed the challenges their countries are facing in regards to the future of work, the release stated.

During the 3rd EdWG meeting and seminar, a multimedia exhibition was showcased, focusing on the same topic. The exhibition featured key participants such as NCERT, MEITY, IKS (Indian Knowledge System), TRIFED, Singapore, UNICEF, Meta, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIM Sambalpur, NIT Rourkela, CSIR-IMMT, Auroville Foundation, and numerous others from industry, academia, government agencies, multilateral agencies, startups, etc. The exhibition also included an Experience Zone highlighting the Future of Work, as well as large technology exhibits. Local institutions, students, academicians, and researchers were able to visit the exhibition from April 23rd -25th and April 27th-28th, 2023, as per the release.

The meeting concluded with an excursion component. Delegates were taken to Konark Sun Temple, followed by cultural performances in Puri. Delegates were given patachitra paintings as a memorable token for their visit to Bhubaneswar. The 3rd EdWG meeting was successful in raising awareness about the G20. Various Jan Bhagidari Events were also organised starting from Utkal Diwas till 22nd April. Several Mock G20’s were conducted across the state which included 590 student participation. About 1 lakh + citizens participated in about 1,235 Jan Bhagidari events making India’s G20 Presidency a truly People’s Presidency, the release added.