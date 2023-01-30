G20 education working group to focus on inclusivity

The first meeting of G20 education working group (G20 EWG) 2023 is taking place in Chennai on February 1 and 2 during which deliberations will focus on areas of inclusive, equitable, relevant and quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

India proposes to build on and carry forward the deliberations held under past presidencies and address the problems that are preventing the full transformational potential of education from being realised.

In line with this spirit, priority areas have been identified for deliberation that will serve to identify and address major problems encountered by learners across the world, preventing education from becoming an effective tool for improving lives.

The meeting will strive to help build on the strengths acquired during the past years, especially the use of technology in education, enable a relook at the teaching and learning methods, contents, curricula, pedagogies, assessment and more, so that education can be made more relevant for the capacities and skills required in the 21st century and to ensure that education prepares learners of all ages and throughout life to address contemporary challenges.

It will focus on encouraging collaboration between people, industries and societies in the quest for widening the horizons of knowledge and using it for the good of humankind.

Four priority issues have been identified for deliberation in the G20 education working group meet such as ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy especially in context of blended learning, making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level and building capacities, promoting life-long learning in the context of future of work and strengthening research and promoting Innovation through richer collaboration and partnerships.

The education working groups under the past G20 presidencies have focused on strengthening educational systems by making them more inclusive, accessible, and innovative. Themes like educational poverty, universal quality education, continuity of learning in times of crises and supporting teachers have accordingly been discussed under the previous presidencies.

The working group has also discussed use of technology for educational continuity and universal access, addressing challenges of digital divide, impact on early learners, and issues of data privacy, cyber safety and responsible use of technology. The earlier presidencies have also discussed issues related to the changing nature of work and the need to build capacities in response to this by reorienting, reimagining and rebuilding education and skilling ecosystem. G20 members have shared their experiences of dealing with disruptions and learning losses by adoption of innovative methods of teaching-learning especially during the Covid19 pandemic.

With India taking the presidency of 2023 G20 summit, it aims to work together with G20 countries to bridge gaps in quality education and skilling. The theme of 2023 G20 summit ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, resonates with India’s ancient belief that the world is one family.