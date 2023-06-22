G-20 nations can undertake skill mapping at global level, says PM Modi.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has emphasised the importance of global skill mapping and the role of G-20 countries in addressing gaps and advancing research and innovation. Speaking at the G-20 Education Ministers’ meeting held in Pune, he highlighted the significance of finding a harmonious equilibrium between the opportunities presented by technology and the associated challenges. During the meeting, the G-20 ministers will officially endorse the outcome documents, signifying the culmination of the comprehensive discussions conducted within the education working group track over the past months, according to an official statement.

The outcome documents will provide a roadmap for the international community, offering guidance on coordinated efforts to ensure inclusive and high-quality education for all learners. Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of continuously equipping and adapting our youth for the future by skillfully mapping, reskilling, and upskilling them. In India, the education, skill, and labour ministries are collaborating closely on this initiative. At the global level, G-20 countries can also undertake skill mapping to identify and address existing gaps, the statement mentioned.

PM Modi acknowledged that digital technology acts as an equaliser, fostering inclusivity and expanding access to education. He highlighted the tremendous potential of artificial intelligence in the domains of learning, skill development, and education. While technology offers opportunities, it also presents challenges, necessitating a delicate balance. PM Modi expressed the belief that G-20 can play a vital role in navigating this balance effectively, it added.

“G20 countries can play a key role in promoting research and innovation, especially among the global south. I am glad that the group has identified green transition, digital transformation and women empowerment as accelerators for achieving Sustainable Development Goals. “Education is at the root of all these efforts. I am confident that the group will come out with an inclusive, action-oriented and future-ready education agenda. This would benefit the whole world in the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Modi said.

“More than 7.5 million students are working on more than 1.2 million innovative projects in these labs. G-20 countries, with their respective strengths, can play a key role in promoting research and innovation, especially among the Global South. I urge you all to create a path for increased research collaborations,” the prime minister added.

With inputs from PTI.