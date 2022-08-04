FYUP syllabi gets nod from DU’s academic council; seven members issue dissent note

The Delhi University’s (DU) academic council has approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). The council also approved the syllabi for 24 value-added courses, which will be offered by the university under the upcoming four-year undergraduate programme.

The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. The syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses has passed by a standing committee was tabled for approval during the meeting. The syllabi will now be presented to the executive council and implemented if cleared by it. The academic council also approved 26 SEC.

The syllabi have been prepared by the course committees and passed by a standing committee. A course committee comprises five professors — two from the department concerned and three college professors.

Some of the courses are Vedic Mathematics, Swachh Bharat, Gandhi and Education, Digital Empowerment, Ayurveda and Nutrition, Culture and Communication, and Constitutional Values and Fundamental Duties.

Seven council members dissented against the resolution and questioned why Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) was being limited to certain courses. Restricting SEC will inflate workload of few departments while leading to major workload issues in others,” the dissent note mentioned.

The dissenting academic council members claimed that over 70,000 students would suffer due to the ‘un-academic hurried exercise’ through which the DU was trying to claim implementation of the FYUP. Some of the dissenting members are Mithuraaj Dhusiya, Rajesh Kumar, Dr Megh Raj and Naveen Gaur.

“To adopt courses and admit students on the basis of syllabi of first semester papers is extremely unacademic. It is only when all the framework, coursework, syllabi and scheme of evaluation is known that the value of the degree can be understood,” the members noted.

They also pointed out that many departments have worked with a select few teachers in creating these courses and syllabi, violating democratic norms of holding meetings of all teachers (general bodies) and working through sub-committees for broad areas.

The feedback of undergraduate teachers has been ignored in many departments, the members alleged. “The common feeling of all teachers (even those who have participated) is that the decrease in credits for papers is resulting in a huge dilution of core discipline,” they said.

The university had earlier implemented the FYUP in 2013, but the programme was scrapped by the Centre. This time, however, the FYUP will be different from the previous one, DU has said.

The executive council had in February approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022), as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

With inputs from PTI.

Also read: Focus on education, health and social security of women and children of migrant workers: NHRC chief

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn