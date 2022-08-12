FYJC Admission Round 2 merit list 2022 to be released today – details here

Maharashtra Government is all set to release the FYJC Admission Round 2 Merit list 2022 on Friday, August 12, 2022. The list will consist of names of students who have been selected for admission into class 11 to junior colleges in the state. The last date to take admission is August 17, 2022 (Wednesday).

Students are required to check the merit list of the selected candidates at the official website 11thadmission.org.in. Once the link for admission is active, candidates will be able to check their selection status. Once their name is announced on the list, selected students will be required to confirm their admission by submitting their application and other required documents.

The state government will share the list online. Students can check their results at the official website 11thadmission.org.in. After logging in to the website, students will be required to submit their registration number, date of birth, and password on the login page to check the status of their selection. After this, they are required to complete their selection formalities.

Meanwhile, with just a short deadline, which includes two holidays and a Sunday, parents of several students have expressed concerns that their children might miss the deadline to take admissions. According to one of the parents, Kiran Tare, a parent from Dahisar, the number of days given for admission is not enough as the number of students is quite high.

Notably, a total of 2,47,907 students had earlier filed forms against the total available seats of 2,30,927 in the first round. Speaking to Indian Express, an official of the education department said that there are 3,71,275 seats available this year in the state. This includes a 1,40,348 quota, admissions for which will be done by colleges.

After the declaration of results on June 17, 2022, lakhs of students were waiting to take admissions for FYJC. However, authorities were waiting for the results of other boards so that eligible students do not miss chances to take admissions.