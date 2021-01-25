Future of learning: One-to-one lessons can help develop a child’s focus and increase attention span

Undivided attention: You may think this means a student would get all the attention of a teacher. But most parents are pleasantly surprised to know that this works vice-versa. Which means a teacher also gets undivided attention of a student. Mostly in a group, or in a classroom, a student is preoccupied with thoughts and therefore may not be able to focus on the lessons. However, one-to-one lessons can help develop a child’s focus and increase attention span.
Self-sufficient: In one-to-one lessons, the most noticeable factor is a student must be self-sufficient. In other words, she does not have peers to rely on, copy work from, or even give an answer before she is asked a question. There is no room for hiding. It helps a student get confident while engaging with a teacher, as well as open up about doubts and questions. Studies have shown that students are more likely to open up to teachers on a one-to-one basis rather than in a group.
Time management: Unlike classrooms where if student falls sick she misses out on the lesson of that particular day, a major advantage of one-to-one learning is that the class will never go on without a student.
Tracking: Usually, in a full classroom, it is difficult for a teacher to keep track of every child’s progress and learning curve. In fact, in Ontario, teachers have even gone on protests to ensure there is a student cap in each classroom. They state the difficulties and challenges faced by them in giving each and every student the same amount of attention. In one-to-one lessons, a teacher keeps a track of what a student is learning and her ability to grasp a concept.
Future of learning: We, at Instrucko, have found that supplementing one-to-one lessons with additional group lessons of a maximum of three students can play a key role in their success.
The author is CEO, Instrucko, a learning platform. Views are personal