Future of ERP system in India: Implementation, Challenges, and Solutions

By Kanhaiya Kumar

For several years, the education business has seen radical transformations, such as the transition from pen and paper to smartphones, tablets, and computers for teaching and studying. There is still a lot of room for improvement in the education system for students as well as teachers, making all procedures simple, efficient, and relevant. One of the most significant challenges for schools is student involvement. Nevertheless, schools are now focusing on building a centralized Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to handle the various areas of schools and the education system. Schools are becoming more challenging with each passing day. The use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Commuting in the classroom has made it easier for schools to maintain a positive learning environment.

According to the latest Modor Intelligence report, the global ERP market size for schools was valued at $8.05 billion in 2020 and is forecast to be valued at $18.82 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2%. According to the survey, the APAC region, notably India, is the fastest-growing market. It goes on to say that schools are eagerly getting on the ERP wave, and will be helping the global market to evolve over time.

Implementation of ERP System for Institutions

Education ERP Software is web-based integrated software designed for educational institutions such as schools and colleges. It allows for the automation of all important processes inside an organization and serves as the foundation for a comprehensive Management Information System (MIS). Education institutions are indeed dealing with a plethora of data and information. Maintaining the date and time of processed information while processing and storing such a large amount of data and information in the form of records is a time-consuming task.

Furthermore, educational institutions manage exams, admissions, accounts, web portals, procurement of school supplies, and staff, all of which require meticulous attention to detail. This software gives the institution complete control over all processes and activities, allowing it to eliminate all challenges that arise during operations. However, this software also provides exceptional performance to achieve efficiency and workflow.

Challenges of ERP

Obstacles accompany opportunities. The prerequisites are tough for schools to identify. Schools have yet another challenge in the form of training programs. The workforce is resistant to new systems because they do not want to interrupt their daily routine. To convince them to adopt the new school ERP system, a robust training program is required. Education verticals have different constraints that must be addressed independently. A lack of infrastructure to manage the ERP system is another challenge. Because ERP systems are costly, many schools are unwilling to install them.

Solutions for ERP

ERP software is the perfect digital solution for educational institutes. Managing personnel, exam information, fee accounts, web portals, Management Information System (MIS), and library books becomes a breeze. ERP software gives complete control over all the activities in educational institutes and interconnects all the departments including academics, finance, administrative, infrastructure, and communication. This makes the exchange of information among the departments easy and ensures that all information is stored on a central server for access at any instance.

ERP solutions are also a big plus for schools as they help in making big decisions in a highly competitive market. Complete control over the day-to-day activity and the ability to generate insightful reports is undoubtedly the way to achieve a competitive edge soon.

Summing Up: The Future

In a nutshell, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing are the driving forces that prepare students to be the best version of themselves and, at the same time, help educators. Therefore, implementing ed-tech such as an ERP system is a win-win deal for all stakeholders! It surely holds a bright future for educational institutions, and based on the facts and recent reports on edTech, it will be on the boom by the end of 2022! As a result, it is fair to say that ERP is steadily rising and holding the future of the education system in India.

The author is founder and CEO of School Canvas

