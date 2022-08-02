Funds worth Rs 3,964 cr allocated in 2021-22 for tribal education in India says Renuka Singh Saruta

The government of India has allocated funds around Rs 3,964 crore in the year 2021-2022 to run various scholarship schemes for educational development of the tribal communities in the country, Renuka Singh Saruta, minister of state for tribal affairs, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session.

The remark came in response to a question tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday by Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava, member of Lok Sabha and former Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs.

The monsoon session started on July 18, 2022 and will end on August 13, 2022.

As per the written reply by the minister, the government of India runs various scholarship schemes for the development tribal communities in India such as the National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of Scheduled Tribe Students (NFST), National Overseas Scholarship (NOS), Pre and Post Matric Scholarship, and the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS). The minister said these scheme provide financial assistance to students from the tribal communities to help them pursue education in and outside India. The minister also provided details of government’s allocation of funds for the purpose from 2019-2021. She said in 2019 the government sanctioned funds worth Rs 4,718.05 crore and in 2021 Rs 3,407.76 crore was released.

Further, the minister mentioned that each of the above mentioned schemes of the Ministry has inbuilt monitoring mechanism in place to ensure effective implementation of the educational programmes. She added that, National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous body under the Ministry has been established to establish, endow, maintain, control and manage EMRSs and also to facilitate a robust monitoring mechanism.

Additionally, for online monitoring of various scholarship schemes, the Ministry is taking assistance of National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and also other portals developed for this purpose, the minister stated.

Read Also: IIM Kozhikode partners with Emeritus, launches 10th batch of Senior Management Programme