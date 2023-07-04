Fundabox launches Smart Book, app platform with personalised learning, real-time progress monitoring.

Fundabox, an ed-tech company, has launched an innovative smart book and app platform. It aims to revolutionise education by offering students an interactive and personalised learning experience. Fundabox Smart Books and App combine digital and physical resources, providing a comprehensive range of subjects. The platform allows real-time progress monitoring for teachers, parents, and students, according to an official release.

Fundabox Smart Book and App is developed by Anand Mani, educator, former chief academic officer, Unacademy. It is specifically tailored to meet the requirements of students in India. The platform offers a variety of features that aims to empower students to learn at their own speed, such as interactive quizzes, video tutorials, and personalised study plans. It aims to enhance the learning experience and facilitate individualised learning for students, the release mentioned.

“Our aim is to provide a seamless and immersive learning experience that caters to the needs of every student, regardless of their location or learning style,” Mani said. “Students can dive into interactive video lessons, practice questions, and visually appealing physical books that facilitate active learning and knowledge retention. The platform gives students topic and subtopic wise chapters, video lectures and mock tests“, he added.