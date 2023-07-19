scorecardresearch
FunctionUp School of Technology launches offline B-Tech degree course

At the end of the four-year offline course, students will be awarded B-Tech degree by FunctionUp School of Technology.

Written by FE Education
The course is conducted at Starex University in Gurugram, Haryana.
The course is conducted at Starex University in Gurugram, Haryana.

FunctionUp School of Technology (FST) has launched a four-year offline B-Tech degree taught by IIT alumni. The course is conducted at Starex University in Gurugram, Haryana. FunctionUp aims to enroll 200 students in the current year batch with 100 students already enrolled in the B-Tech programme. The college has set a target to enroll over 5,000 students in the next three years, an official release said.  

According to the release, during the four-year B-Tech degree students will learn comprehensive full-stack development in the first year, while the subsequent three years will be devoted to practical training with esteemed corporations. The course is designed and taught by IITians, the release added.

At the end of the four-year offline course, students will be awarded B-Tech degree by FunctionUp School of Technology and a B-Tech degree in Computer Science (AI and ML),affiliated to Starex University with an assurance of 100% placement or refund of the tuition fees, the release claimed.

“Prepare for the offline B-Tech course backed by Y Combinator, Kunal Shah of Cred, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta of boAt, LetsVenture, Good Water Capital and top US and Japanese investors.  The course is a complete on campus course conducted in Starex University. While immersing in real world practical learning the students will continue to have fun in the college with overall personality development as a focus at the University,” Pritesh Kumar, co-founder, director, FST, said.

FunctionUp has 850 plus hiring partners including Tesla, Facebook, Mercedes, AirBnB, Twitch, Myntra, Ola, Swiggy, Meesho, Ernst and Young, Oracle, Zomato, PayPal, Cisco and Deloitte, the release said.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 14:00 IST

