FunctionUp rolls out ‘SappHIRE’ B2B connect programme to address the issue of talent management

FunctionUp, a placement boot camp-focused backend engineering learning platform has rolled ‘SappHIRE’ a business-to-business (B2B) connect programme. The objective of this programme is to address the best practices and pain points in talent management, empowering the ecosystem of tech upskilling and reskilling, Bharat Gupta, founder, FunctionUp, told FE Education. “Our mission is to assist talented and hardworking graduates in securing high-paying tech jobs, despite their background or lack of campus placements. To achieve this, we have created a placement bootcamp that combines live classes, study materials, and training sessions to prepare candidates for lucrative positions as software engineers,” Gupta said.

FunctionUp claims that its goal with the ‘SappHIRE’ is to assist growth-stage companies in managing skilled talent by offering guidance on the best practices and lessons learned in talent management.“Through this programme we aim to host over 100 companies, including NoBroker, Razorpay, Wework, Reliance, and HSBC,” Sharma claimed. The programme emphasises on both technical and soft skills to enhance employee effectiveness and improve their ability to work in diverse and dynamic work environments, as per the firm.

During the past quarter, the platform claimed to have registered a 40% increase in the number of applications received, in contrast to previous months where-in it would typically receive 20,000-22,000 applications per month. It further claims to have inked about 75 partnerships to enable sourcing and training. As per the firm through these partnerships, it has been to provide its learners with access to a wide range of resources, thereby enabling them to acquire necessary skills and knowledge. “Our focus is on building long-term relationships with our hiring patners. This year, we are aiming for about 600 acquisitions, and we are open to exploring opportunities that align with our values and vision. We believe that our partnerships and collaborations are critical to our success, and we will continue to build strong relationships with our partners to provide the best upskilling opportunities to our learners,” he explained.

Furthermore, FunctionUp aims to provide upskilling opportunities to individuals across a variety of domains, including Data Science, Software Development, Business Development and UI/UX. “This year, our goal is to upskill over 5,000 individuals and help them acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in their careers. Our team of experienced trainers and industry experts use a combination of practical training and theoretical knowledge to provide our learners with a comprehensive learning experience that prepares them for real-world challenges,” Sharma stated.