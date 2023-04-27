FunctionUp launches Data Science programme for professionals to crack US remote jobs.

FunctionUp, an upskilling edtech platform has launched a Data Science programme, specifically designed to prepare students for US-based remote jobs. The programme stands out because of its unique combination of live classes with industry experts, personalised doubt-clearing sessions, and high-level projects, according to an official release.

FunctionUp claims that students will have the opportunity to work on more than 10 industry-grade major projects and over 40 minor projects, including projects on generative AI modules such as ChatGPT 4, Financial Fraud Detection, and Autonomous Driving Cars. Furthermore, the programme also offers training in industry-standard tools, frameworks, and libraries used by thousands of companies worldwide, the release mentioned.

“In just a month, I’ve gained an immense amount of knowledge and have already accomplished so much. Unlike other Data Science courses, FunctionUp’s program stands out as it provides an opportunity to work as a professional on real-life projects, giving us invaluable hands-on experience with industry problems,” Akash Giri, 2019 Engineering graduate, said.

Additionally, the Data Science programme aims to offer several advantages over other similar programmes offered by other colleges, including practical, hands-on learning, live classes with industry experts and personalised 1:1 doubt clearing sessions, aiming to train over 3,000 professionals in the next ten months, the release noted.

