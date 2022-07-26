FunctionUp introduces UI/UX cohort to enhance learning with design technology

Bootcamp platform FunctionUp has launched cohorts on user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) on its platform. With this latest addition, the company aims to enhance the learning experience of professionals for better career opportunities and boost their performance. The company claims to have placed over 150 professionals in various product-based companies, since its inception.

“In our efforts to scale outcome focused skilling, we have launched the UI UX cohort. The UI/UX Design cohort incorporates the fundamentals of advanced concepts and methodology of UI/UX Design. The course teaches all the essential techniques and design tools that a learner needs to set him/her apart in this field. This course, therefore, ensures a high-paying job for the learners. Our pay-after-placement model further enhances our credibility among the learners. The curriculum of this course was designed by hiring managers, which makes our course completely outcome-based. Our cohort focuses on imparting practical knowledge to ensure positive scaling for our working professionals in their jobs,” Bharat Gupta, chief executive office (CEO) and co-founder, FunctionUp, said.

Individuals from any background with a graduate degree or one to two years experience in product-based internet companies can apply for the course. The programme has limited seats of 30 for better exposure of candidates to ideas and techniques. According to the company, the applicants will be trained under the mentorship of Mukesh Kumar Ranjan, former senior product designer, Dineout and an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati alumnus.

FunctionUp further claims to offer courses in Data Analytics and Product Management, besides the UI/UX cohort. With these courses the company plans to empower over 3,000 professionals with a range of boot camps like Backend Engineering, UI/UX, and Data Analytics by the end of 2022. FunctionUp has already commenced cohorts for candidates clearing these courses.

Further, the company is also planning cohorts for front-end engineering, product management, and digital marketing soon. The bootcamp platform claims to have built a community that helps each other succeed in their respective careers.

