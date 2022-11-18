Fulcrum Digital  plans to hire 450 technology specialists in India

Fulcrum Digital, a technology services provider, plans to scale its India Global Delivery Center by adding 450 employees, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the open positions include data engineers, reliability engineers, full-stack developers, Magento developers, solution architects, business analysts, and programme managers. “These hirings are backed by multi-year digital transformation programmes with marquee customers in India, the US, UK, and rapid growth in new markets,” the statement added.

Furthermore, Fulcrum Digital provides services across business platforms, digital engineering, cloud solutions, and technology services providers. The company is a preferred partner for enterprises across banking and financial services, insurance, higher education, consumer products and services, and e-commerce industries.

“Our expansion strategy lies in strengthening our India Global Delivery Center (GDC). Our Pune GDC supports global clients with business platform engineering and implementation, digital engineering, cloud integration, consultancy, and managed engineering services. By scaling our India operations, we aim to support our clients growth strategy by delivering technology services globally,” Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital, said.



Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan meets family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar in Varanasi

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn