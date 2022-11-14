FTII, Pune partners with OP Jindal Global University for academic collaborations

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has partnered with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, for academic and practice collaborations, as per an official statement.“The partnership with JGU will enhance FTII’s outreach to a relatively younger group of students,” Sayyid Rabeehashmi (IIS), Registrar, FTII, said.

Furthermore, according to Rabeehashmi, the institution plans to launch elective courses at JGU and design regular academic programmes in film and television productions.

“Cinema is the art of sharing stories that can spark the imagination of its viewers, act as a medium of positive change and serve as a source of joy and entertainment,” C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, said.

“The knowledge partnership is in consonance with the vision of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication that will enable us to launch academic and practice-based courses related to film making in an interdisciplinary setting,” Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, registrar, JGU, said.

Also Read: Sage Foundation and TSCFM announce 100 scholarships on Children’s Day 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn