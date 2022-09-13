FT B-School Rankings 2022: IIM-Bangalore rated best in India; Details inside

According to the FT Masters in Management Ranking 2022, only two Indian institutes have been able to mark their presence in the top 50 business schools across the world. At 31 position in the worldwide rankings, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore has been ranked as the country’s best business school. SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has bagged the 44th rank. The ranking was released on Sunday.

However, in the list of top 100 B-schools around the world, five other Indian business schools have been able to achieve a rank. They are:

1) SPJIMR is the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow at 64

2) IIM Udaipur at 81

3) IIM Indore at 89

4) NMIMS Mumbai, School of Business Management at 96th

5) The International Management Institute New Delhi at 97th rank

In terms of overall rankings, the University of St Gallen (Switzerland) has achieved the top rank. It is followed by HEC (Paris). The Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University is in third place.

In the world rankings this time, Sweden’s Stockholm School of Economics and France’s ESCP Business School ranked fourth and fifth. The remaining of the top 10 had Essec Business School, London Business School, University College Dublin: Smurfit, EMLyon Business School, and ESMT Berlin, respectively.

Also read IIM-Bangalore declared as India’s best B-school in masters programme

Eligible criteria

To be eligible for FT rankings, a school should be accredited. An affiliation with an AACSB or Equis accredited organisation will also do. Also, it should have a programme that has been running for at least three or four years. At least three years before the ranking publication date, it must have graduated its first class.

About Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

In India, IIMB is a public business school and Institute of National Importance located in Bangalore. It was founded in 1973. It was the third IIM to be established, after IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad. It offers Post Graduate, Doctoral, Executive Education, and Certificate Programmes.