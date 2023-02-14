FT B-school list: Columbia on top; ISB is India’s best

Six Indian business schools have found a place in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2023, released on Monday. These include the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad (39th), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad (51), IIM Bangalore (52), IIM Calcutta (76), IIM Indore (89) and IIM Lucknow (90).

In the 2022 rankings, there were only four Indian B-schools in the top-100 list — ISB (32), IIM Bangalore (53), IIM Ahmedabad (62) and IIM Calcutta (68).

Even though ISB has slipped seven places from last year’s rankings, the B-school said it is the top in India and the only Indian among global top-50. “The ISB performed well on aspects such as salary percentage increase (#2), alumni network (#12), career progress (#28), and career services (#29),” it said in a statement.

Prof Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean, Academic Programmes, ISB, added that the school’s consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking bears testimony to its endeavour to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting-edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas. “It also points to how well our alumni are doing in their careers after they graduate from the school,” he said.

IIM Ahmedabad jumped 11 places to 51st position, immediately followed by IIM Bangalore that moved up one place up to 52nd. Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, director, IIM Bangalore, said that in addition to its ascent in the overall ranking, IIM Bangalore scored well in salary percentage increase and faculty with doctorates. “Compared to 2022, the school saw an uptick in terms of career progression rank, female faculty and female student ratios,” he said.

IIM Calcutta dropped 12 places to be ranked 76. New entrants in the list are IIM Indore (89th) and IIM Lucknow (90th). The FT MBA ranking takes into account factors including salaries, assessments of career services, aims achieved and the quality of academic research, as well as the gender balance and international diversity of students and faculty.

This year’s list is topped by Columbia Business School (US) followed by INSEAD (France/Singapore), IESE Business School (Spain), Harvard Business School (US) and Stanford Graduate School of Business (US).

The maximum weighted salary of graduates was at Stanford ($248,669), Harvard ($235,019) and Columbia ($226,359).

The top three weighted salaries in India were earned by graduates of IIM Ahmedabad ($186,420), ISB ($161,331) and IIM Bangalore ($157,514).