FSM ties up with TCE, integrates technology with music to offer comprehensive learning experience to schools

Furtados School of Music (FSM) has partnered with Tata ClassEdge (TCE) to make music learning approach more accessible and aims to transform the platform of online music education.

The programme, MusicEdge would assist school teachers to create experiential learning environment where teachers are able to monitor the progress of each student and facilitate growth. The teacher or instructor needs to select a piece of music that is broken down into several parts and assign it to a class. This technology-led curriculum enables the teachers to accurately focus on the students’ progress.

The Software as a Service (SaaS) model of learning uplifts the whole process of learning music and makes it more approachable for students of all age groups.

“Having the right music mentor and a strong curriculum is essential. MusicEdge is an all-rounded package that includes a structured curriculum bundled with live assessment and at home practice option that is the first of its kind in the country. All in all the objective of Music Edge is to conduct the music learning process in a grade-wise manner, assisted by fun and engaging videos without compromising on the quality of learning.” Dharini Upadhyaya, co-founder and co-CEO, Furtados School of Music said.

MusicEdge programme supports the government’s move to take music learning to the next level by keeping the curriculum well in-sync with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It offers product categories such aslike music is Fun (a preschool music learning programme), K12 instrument and vocal programme (for grade one to 12 for piano, keyboards, guitar and Indian and western vocals).

