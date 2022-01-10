From university to corporate: How Edtech is redefining conventional learning

Some edtech companies are helping institutes adopt this new model that provides quality, flexibility and access to programmes from all over the globe, leveraging the power of digital content delivery.

What is the future of higher education? How are traditional curricula evolving? Are our universities equipped to incorporate the content required to nurture learners with deep skills who can start contributing towards business outcomes from the first day of being hired? These are key questions faced by the education sector. While the pandemic flipped the learning paradigm on its head from offline to online, many struggled to keep up with the change.

Challenges faced by universities

The education sector has evolved rapidly over the last 22 months. Teachers adapted to online modes, colleges and schools provided tech devices, modified the syllabus using bridge courses or cut down chapters that weren’t possible to cover within the available modes or formats. While some of these measures helped salvage the situation at hand, others left students alienated. However, while these are challenges at a micro level, the major struggle haunting institutions is the incorporation of online career-relevant training into the ‘regular classroom lessons’.

Some edtech companies are helping institutes adopt this new model that provides quality, flexibility and access to programmes from all over the globe, leveraging the power of digital content delivery.

Changes in placement dynamics

The world is talking about the ‘great resignation’ phenomenon. While it is a challenge for human resources, it also means opportunities for the unemployed or those looking for a change. Giants like ZS, Infosys, IBM have all announced hiring plans of thousands to compensate for attrition rates. India’s IT sector is expected to hire 1.6-2 lakh freshers in this fiscal year, the highest in recent years. But there is a gap between the demand and supply of talent. This gap is the skill set that companies are looking for.

Changing markets and tech trends are the main factors affecting the rising talent shortage. According to a recent survey, 87% of organisations are experiencing talent shortage or expect to face one shortly. The hiring dynamics have changed post-pandemic where the required job description includes trending technologies like full stack, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, Python, and so on. These skills are not theoretical but practical, where students need to have hands-on experience of working with industry experts.

According to a study on hiring trends in analytics and data science domains, 57% hiring managers believe that the gap between supply and demand exists at the entry level. This is the reason why such firms have started collaborating with edtech companies to ensure students are equipped with industry-relevant knowledge and hands-on skills through project-based learning.

Eliminating the skills gap

The future of higher education will be driven by an industry where institutions have the right strategic partners to help them reimagine the future of learning. This will ensure the value proposition is designed to integrate content that is in line with where industries are headed. To achieve this, finding the right edtech partner is crucial. Learning companies that have a pool of technology practitioners as faculty can help build the workforce of the future by delivering industry relevance. Their expertise will also assist students in creating a clear career roadmap and introduce them to new opportunities in upcoming tech domains.

As far as training approach is concerned, programmes pertaining to deep skills need to be structured to provide greater personalisation and engagement such as live instructor-led classes. Having ensured these fundamentals are covered, for our educational ecosystem to thrive it is essential that students are provided with timely assistance and support throughout their learning journey. In 2022 and beyond, it will be exciting to witness how the education segment unfolds as collaborations take centre-stage within the ecosystem.

The author is vice-president & head, Vired for Business, Hero Vired