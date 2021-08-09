From digital marketing to web development, how India upskilled during the pandemic

The report, with a sample size of 80,000 people, covered employees both from metros and tier-2 cities.

In its new report, Intellipaat, the online professional training course provider and certification platform, has highlighted how Indian employees upskilled during the pandemic. The report, with a sample size of 80,000 people, covered employees both from metros and tier-2 cities.

Key highlights

—About 90% of the workforce from both metros and tier-2 cities of Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad across designations opted for upskilling with courses in digital marketing owing to the relevance of this course in every industry, increased digitisation of businesses, and the online space ruling over the traditional method of working;

—Over 70% of the professionals from all the major metro cities and tier-2 cities of Mohali, Indore and Patna pursued courses in web development post-pandemic. They realised the importance of these courses as more and more businesses are now transitioning towards the online space and opting for the e-commerce route to increase their sales;

—Also, 60% of the working population preferred courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data engineering, data sciences, and cloud-based courses of AWS, Azure, Google and DevOps in the post-pandemic times. These professionals hail from both metros and tier-2 cities of Indore, Jaipur and Pune;

—About 45% of the talent from both metros and tier-2 cities of Indore and Bhubaneswar chose business intelligence courses to upskill themselves;

—About 40% of the professionals studied big data courses when wanting to gather new skills as they were aware of the vast scope of the segment in various industries for customisation, personalisation and data collection and analysis of businesses.

Diwakar Chittora, the founder of Intellipaat, said, “Both individuals and organisations are making concerted efforts to resume work and focusing on revival in the post-pandemic times. Upskilling has become an important element in the current job scenario in India and is no more a preference.”