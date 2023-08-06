From Campus to Corporate: A student’s guide to success via learning

By Hormazd Mistry

Transitioning from campus life to the corporate world can be exciting and daunting for freshers. As they start this new chapter, their success hinges on their ability to adapt, learn, and grow in the professional environment. To accelerate their success in the corporate world, new professionals can develop a growth mindset by:

Continuous learning

A study by the World Economic Forum revealed that by 2025, the average employee will need to update their skills every 40 days to keep up with the demands of the rapidly evolving job market. This study emphasises the need to embrace learning to ensure professional success and adaptability. Graduates must adopt a growth mindset, understanding that learning does not end with their educational degrees. Here are some tips to be a lifelong learner:

Create your personalised learning plan: Identify areas of interest and professional goals, then create a plan for acquiring relevant skills and knowledge.

Utilise online learning platforms: Websites like Coursera, Udemy, and LinkedIn Learning offer many courses and certifications to enhance your skill set.

Join industry-related forums and discussion groups: Engaging in online communities can provide valuable insights and help you stay updated on industry trends.

Master not just technical skills but soft skills too

While technical expertise is crucial, soft skills are equally vital for success in the corporate world. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) survey, employers consistently rank soft skills as some of the most important attributes when hiring recent graduates. 91% of employers surveyed stated they value critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills over a candidate’s major.

As a student, focus on honing soft skills during your college years and continually refine them as you enter the corporate realm. Participate in extracurricular activities by joining clubs, organizations, or volunteering opportunities that promote teamwork and leadership skills. Engage in public speaking, presentations, or workshops to improve your ability to articulate ideas clearly.

Seek mentors and networking opportunities

Mentorship and networking can significantly impact a student’s transition to corporate life. Students should seek out mentors within their chosen field or company. Their guidance can offer valuable insights and shortcuts to success in your career. Students can also volunteer for industry-related projects that can introduce them to potential mentors and valuable industry contacts. Furthermore, attend conferences, workshops, and virtual networking events to build meaningful connections with professionals. Networking helps open doors to job opportunities and allows one to learn from experienced individuals when they share their wisdom and lessons learned.

Embrace failures and feedback

Failure is a stepping stone to success, and feedback is a powerful tool for growth. As a student transitioning to the corporate world, one should view failures as learning opportunities. One should maintain a growth journal where one can document achievements, setbacks, and lessons learned to track progress and growth. Additionally, proactively seek feedback from supervisors and colleagues to understand your strengths and areas for improvement. Constructive feedback enables personal and professional growth, paving the way for success.

Sundar, name changed, was tired of not being promoted within the organisation for four years. He sought feedback from his supervisor and teammates and used the insights to improve his skills. As a result, he quickly became a valuable asset to his team, leading to a promotion within one year.

Remember that success in the corporate world is not dependent on your academic achievements but also on your ability to adapt, learn, and continuously improve. By embodying a commitment to learning, you’ll find yourself on a path to excellence and fulfilment in your career.

The author is CEO, ROI Institute India.