French International School in Delhi now open for Indian students

The Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler. (IE)

The French International School here, which was set up in 1960 and has students from 47 nationalities, has now opened its doors to Indian students. The Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, made an announcement in this regard today.

“The Lycée Français International de Delhi (French International School in Delhi) has been here for decades now and yet is not quite well known in the Delhi education landscape. “We want this to change. LFID is not only a French school. It actually enrolls students from 47 nationalities. But believe it or not, it couldn’t till last year enroll Indian nationals. This absurd situation had to change,” he told reporters.

The Ambassador further said that among the 316 students enrolled in the school, only half are French, 123 hold other nationalities. “I am proud to announce that 25 Indian families have already chosen the LFID as the International school for their children. Currently 25 per cent of the curriculum is being taught in English while rest of it is in French but we plan to work on that as well,” he added.

The school which currently follows the French Baccalaureate (FB), also plans to introduce in the coming years the International Baccalaureate (IB) adopted by international schools across the globe. LFID is part of the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE), a network of 495 educational institutions in 137 countries. The network has a student strength of 3,42,000 of which 60 per cent are non-French.