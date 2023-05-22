French institute in India and goa university co-host international training for teachers of French.

The French Institute in India (IFI), in partnership with Goa University, has announced the organisation of the International Training for Teachers of French 2023. This event is scheduled to take place in Goa from May 22-26, 2023. The training programme aims to bring together approximately 70 Teachers of French from India and neighboring countries. This marks the 8th edition of the programme, which has been organised by the French Institute in India since 2015, according to an official release.

Throughout the week, all participants will engage in a comprehensive training programme consisting of 30 hours (2×15-hour modules) focusing on specific aspects of teaching methodology. The training sessions will be led by four expert-trainers from France and India. “Empowering teachers with the skills and knowledge to inspire future generations of global citizens through language education, our International French Teachers training programme equips educators with the tools they need to create an immersive and engaging learning environment that prepares students for success in a future diverse and interconnected world,” Harilal B. Menon, vice-chancellor, Goa University, said.

The training programme aims to cover a variety of teaching methodology topics such as introducing the Francophone world in French language classes, using phonetics to improve pronunciation, developing a systematic and efficient lesson plan adapted to Indian language class, teaching grammar in an action-oriented approach, developing learners’ oral skills, and using assessment to improve the learning process, the release mentioned.

“The International Training Programme organised in Goa by the French Institute in India intends to improve French language teaching skills for the participants. The best way to emulate learners is to have very well-trained French language teachers in order to open the door to the richness of Francophone culture in all the 5 continents” Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, consul general, France in Mumbai, said.

