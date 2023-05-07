French for All: 33 DBSE schools to get language lab

The French Institute in India (IFI), the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) and the Franco-Indian Education Trust (FIET) have come together for a collaboration aimed at promoting French language education in India. The initiative, “French for All, French for a Better Future”, aims to provide access to learning French language to students from different sections of society, and promote skill development and greater employment opportunities through the added advantage of proficiency in French.

The project is being implemented across 33 DBSE schools with 12 teachers covering around 3000 students, wherein French is being offered to students from classes six to 10. To ensure progress for the key beneficiaries of this project, that is, students- training of teachers in French across the DBSE schools is being provided with linguistic and pedagogical training for skills and quality improvement.

Additionally, Language Labs equipped with high-tech audio-visual materials holding diverse French language content have also been installed in DBSE schools to cater to each student individually in improving their linguistic capabilities, particularly speaking and listening; while making French language classes more fun for students.

The first French language lab was inaugurated at the Dr B. R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (SOSE sector 17 – Rohini). Vivek Gupta, business head – India Sub Continent, Sanako Education India Pvt Ltd led the session with a technical presentation of the Language Lab and its benefits in acquiring linguistic skills in a foreign language. The presentation was succeeded by a live demonstration of the Language lab’s usage by Aayushi Azad, French language teacher at the school. The dignitaries assumed the role of students and had a first-hand experience of picking up a few words from the French language.

‘’As someone who believes that learning a foreign language can broaden one’s perspective and promote cross-cultural understanding, I think the “French for All, French for a Better Future” project will provide access to French language learning to students from diverse backgrounds and promote a better future through linguistic and cultural exchange.” Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, country director, French Institute in India, said.

Also Read: IIM Sambalpur launches new campus in Delhi, announces course in collaboration with foreign universities

French Institute in India is promoting the French language in government schools, Himanshu Gupta, director – Education, Government of NCT Delhi, said. “We will be setting up more French language lab in the near future. This will open doors for more students to explore French language, Francophone cultures and to access the best of the educational institutions in France. We thank Hero MotoCorp for supporting us in this great endeavour,” Prshant Lahoti, managing trustee, Franco Indian Education Trust, added.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn