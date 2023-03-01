French Embassy, LPU collaborate to organize ‘Study in France’ education fair

The French Embassy and Lovely Professional University (LPU) collaborated to organize a ‘Study in France’ education fair on the LPU campus. The aim of the educational fair was to make students familiar with various study opportunities available in France.

According to an official release, a delegation of 10 top universities from France was present at the event, to provide students with valuable information about the education system, admission requirements, and the various courses available. The universities also explored the opportunity to collaborate with LPU, with the aim of offering students a wider range of study options.

The event witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between LPU and French institutes, Aman Mittal, vice president, head, Division of International Affairs, LPU, said.

These MoUs will pave the way for a long-term partnership between the two countries, promoting academic exchange and student mobility, he added.

The representatives of France institutions were from the Campus France Inde; Alliance Francaise India; AIVANCITY School for Technology, Business and Society; Em Strasbourg Business School; MBway-Management and Business School; ICN Creative Business School; Essec Business School; Devinci Higher Education; Aura International School of Management and more.

With inputs from ANI