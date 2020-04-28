FREE UPSC civil services (IAS) coaching at Jamia Millia Islamia: Check how to apply

Those eligible for free coaching will have to first clear an entrance exam.

UPSC civil services (IAS) coaching at Jamia Millia Islamia: Delhi’s renowned Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University provides free residential coaching for the civil services exam. The university has invited applications for this, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, the university will train the candidates appearing for the UPSC for both the prelims as well as the main exams. Free coaching is aimed at helping candidates belonging to minorities, SC, ST community, and women. JMI has begun the application process for the same, the report said and interested candidates can simply apply for classes at jmicoe.in or jmi.ac.in. It is to note that the last date to apply for the free residential coaching for civil services exam is June 15.

However, those eligible for free coaching will have to first clear an entrance exam, which will take place across six locations. According to the report, the tests will be conducted in Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Malappuram, Lucknow and Srinagar. The report further said that those who will clear the exam will have to appear for an interview. After this, the candidates will be shortlisted based on a final result that includes test marks and interview marks.

The coaching classes conducted by JMI will be including some classes on general studies, and CSAT along with selected optional papers. The report said that the university will also inculcate test series, essay writing practice and answer evaluation as a part of its training. Candidates who will clear the Mains will also be given mock interview practices. It added that candidates will also be provided accommodation in hostels which are subjected to the availability. If a hostel room is provided, the candidates will have to comply with Rs 3,000 mess charges. Apart from this, Rs 650 as the examination fee will be applicable.

Furthermore, the report asserted that the university has a total of 208 seats, of which 10 per cent has been reserved for candidates that are below 24 years of age. Some other seats will also be reserved for physically differently-abled candidates, the report added.