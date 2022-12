Andhra Pradesh govt to give free tabs to over five lakh students

Andhra Pradesh government has announced free computer tabs loaded with Byju’s content to over five lakh students of class 8 at Yadlapalli in Bapatla district, as per an official statement. The initiative was launched by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

While addressing a public gathering, Jagan said around Rs 686 crore was spent to distribute 5,18,740 tabs loaded with Byju’s content free of cost to 4.59 lakh class 8 students besides teachers, which can be used even in offline mode.

The cost of each tab with content is Rs 32,000. The distribution of tabs will continue for one week across the State and it will be a yearly event, he said. Furthermore, he said that besides Telugu, English and Hindi, the curriculum will be in eight languages designed based on CBSE syllabus to prepare students to perform well at national level competitive exams.

Secure mobile device management software has been installed in the tab to secure data and also it will be able to track the students’ activities, he said, adding that it would deny access to any undesirable material.

The tabs will come with three-year warranty and can be repaired or replaced if given to the concerned village/ward secretariat.

He further said steps are also being taken by the government to introduce teaching through Interactive Flat Panels (Digital Display Boards) by June, 2023 in 30,032 class rooms of class 6 and above in 15,634 schools where Nadu-Nedu phase-I works have been completed.

Besides that smart TVs will also be set up in foundation and foundation plus schools, he added.

With inputs from PTI.