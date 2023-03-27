Free education: How will India’s first free medical college work?

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Muddenahalli, a village in Karnataka. Claimed to be India’s first totally-free medical college — where students won’t have to pay any fee, hostel and food charges included — it is being set up at a cost of Rs 400 crore, and is established by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, a spiritual leader, who shared with FE the business and educational model of the college.

How big is the college?

Like most medical colleges, the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research comprises of one teaching hospital and an academic block, apart from hostels, auditorium, staff residences and sports facilities. Sadguru told FE that it has a total area of 325,000 sq ft.

Who all can study there?

While anyone can study, the target is first-generation learners and disadvantaged students from rural India. Sadguru told FE that the only admission criteria is that a student should have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and will be embraced into the college with just one pair of clothes, and everything else will be taken care by the Prashanthi Balamandira Trust, which has established this medical college. Classes will commence in academic year June 2023-24.“We also organise free coaching classes for underprivileged kids so that they can clear the NEET exam to get into this college,” Sadguru said.

What is expected of students who become doctors from this college?

The expectation is that those students serve the needy. “While there won’t be any restriction or bond, we expect students to serve the needy and the downtrodden after they become doctors,” Sadguru said. “If they study here for five years and become a doctor, the expectation is that they will serve the poor for five years, and then they can pursue whatever career path they choose to.”

Who is funding infrastructure cost?

Sadguru said that all money has come via donations. “The entire capital expenditure for the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research has been through the support of like-minded individuals from around the world, and since there is no pressure of profiteering, it becomes a low-cost model,” Sadguru said.

Why did the PM come for inauguration?

In the words of Sadguru, Prime Minister Modi appreciates initiatives taken towards social upliftment and nation building, and that’s why he agreed to attend the inauguration of the college. “The Prime Minister is always available to support the cause of the good and the noble, and encourages good deeds,” Sadguru said. The Prime Minister said at the inauguration: “The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will produce doctors and allied healthcare providers who will submit themselves to the service of the nation. Amrit Kaal can be achieved only through one way — consistent effort by each one of you, and that is what is happening from this place.”

Who first though about a medical college where everything is free?

“Seven years ago a girl in Grade 12 at our educational institutions expressed her wish to become a doctor to serve the rural people. Her father, who was working as a cook, did not have in his capacity to finance her medical education. We gave this girl an opportunity to pursue medical education,” he said. “Today, she is a doctor and works in our institution. We decided to extend this opportunity for all children who have the aptitude but not the affordability to pursue medical education, and especially to those who want to study to serve others.”