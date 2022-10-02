scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Free and quality education should be provided to every child, says Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said schools need to prepare students to have a mindset of being job providers instead of job seekers.

Written by PTI
Free and quality education should be provided to every child, says Manish Sisodia
Sisodia made the remark while carrying out an inspection at a government school.

Arrangements for free and quality education “should be made for every child” in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Saturday.

Carrying out an inspection at a government school, Sisodia said schools need to prepare students to have a mindset of being job providers instead of job seekers.

“To become world’s number one country, we must make arrangements for free and quality education for every child. We must also ensure that children aspire to become entrepreneurs and job providers,” Sisodia said.

Also Read

He further stated the Delhi government has been “working hard to provide good-quality education”, free of cost to every child in Delhi.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I have a dream that every child of Delhi should get a wonderful school to study, where they should be given world-class education free of cost. We are working hard to fulfill this vision,” Sisodia said.

Also Read: 5G rollout to benefit education sector in big way, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.