Framework for state-level ranking of education institutions in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to develop a framework forof educational institutions on the lines of National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) for a ‘healthy competition’. Adityanath gave his directives while presenting an action plan for education before the state ministers.

He also asked the officials to prepare the state’s new sports policy with the help of sports persons.

“On the lines of NIRF, an SIRF should be started. It will help foster a healthy competition among institutes and make everyone strive for improvement. It will also help students in securing admissions, and also the placement agencies in selecting institutions,” the CM said.

NIRF was launched by the union education ministry (then called the Union Human Resource development) in 2015 as a framework to rank education institutions across the country.

“A new sports policy for the state should be prepared at the earliest. The help of sports professionals should be sought for this. The education sector remained in the grip of ‘education mafia’ for a long time but his government ensured ‘cheating-free’ examinations.” the CM added.

New subjects like drone technology, internet, cyber security, and data science should be added in the syllabus, he said, emphasising on preparing “skilled youths” in line with the needs of the market.

The CM asked officials to speed up work on Major Dhyanchand Sports University in Meerut and appoint an “eminent sportsperson” as its vice chancellor.

He directed the officials to set up a career counselling cell at every institute, cashless treatment facility to government school teachers, ensuring money for uniforms and other items to the students in the form of direct cash transfer in the next six months along with preparing a plan for the establishment of an international pharmacy, a bio-engineering research institute, and a school of Planning and urban management.

Adityanath also mooted the idea for a new pattern for class 12 exam under the state board by 2025, and for class 10 by 2023.

He advocated for introduction of internships for class 9 and class 11 students under skilled professionals.

The CM said that within two years a Sanskrit Education Directorate should be constituted. He called for a programme for online teaching of Sanskrit at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, that should include also the “tradition Sanskrit” concepts of ‘Karmkand’, ‘Vastu Shastra’, and astrology.

He also asked officials to recruit teachers for for Yoga at all levels, and ensure Wifi facility in all government schools while directing that each school should have its own website, and they should have on record email ids of all its students, and employ biometric attendance system.

The CM directed officials to finish the first phase of three new universities- Ma Shakumbari University, Saharanpur, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh, and Maharaja Suheldev state university, Azamgarh by 2023.

He also asked them to ensure teaching of Japanese language to the students citing a demand for manpower in Japan.

With inputs from PTI.



