Four students with Indian-origin in America selected for Truman Scholarship

Four Indian-origin students have been selected as Truman Scholars 2022, among the 58 aspiring public service leaders from 53 colleges and universities. The Indian-American Truman scholars are Amisha A Kambath, Eshika Kaul, Avi Gupta and Bhav Jain.

According to the official notification of Tuman, the scholars will be awarded USD 30,000 in funding for post-graduate studies, along with leadership training, career counselling, and special employment opportunities within the federal government.

Among the Indian-Australian scholars. Amisha is from California, studies social studies and economics at Harvard University, Eshika from New Jersey studies economics and peace and justice at Wellesley College. Avi is based in Oregan and studies political science and computer science with specialisations in American politics and artificial intelligence (AI) and Bhav is from Pennsylvania, interested in global health care delivery and transforming clinical care as a future physician-policymaker.

The Truman Scholarship is provided to aspiring public service leaders in the United States, and is awarded to college juniors with exceptional leadership potential, committed to careers in government, nonprofit or advocacy sectors, education or elsewhere in public service.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Kerala signs MoU with Netherlands for Cosmos Malabaricus project