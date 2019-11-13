Four learning apps to make your kids learn faster

Available on Google Play and App Store, these apps will guide your child with smarter ways of learning

Academic learning for students is no more restricted to four walls of the classrooms. Thanks to new technology, now the kids can learn from anywhere at any given point of time. Here are some amazing learning apps (with handy study material as per different school boards, practice test for competitive exams etc), available on Google Play and App Store that will guide your child with smarter ways of learning.

Next Curriculum (App Store, Google Play)

If you are a student looking for smart and experiential learning for your next big exam, Next Curriculum app by Next Education is a one stop solution for K-12 sector. It has solutions backed up with 400 hours of video lessons, 2D & 3D animation to make learning experiential and fun, topic wise questions with solution, sample papers, questions from All India Test Series and detailed performance report. In case of doubt, the online question-answer forum helps you in getting solution within 24-hours. In addition to this, Next Education provides next book, next mentor, next lab (robotics, English, Hindi, math, science) and pre-designed curriculum for facilitating better academic planning for teachers and students.

Notesgen (App Store, Google Play)

Notesgen is a platform that enables students and educators to sell and buy academic notes across 14 different categories. The app features educational content such as notes, study material, question papers, case studies and projects for engineering, medical, arts, management, law, commerce, CA, and CS, alongside others. The USP of Notesgen is, it facilitates peer-to-peer learning and help in engaging and connecting students across the world looking out for the topics required to appendage competitive and academic exam preparation. On Notegen, it’s easy to share content, develop peer network and experiment with different patterns of learning.

Enguru (Google Play)

It is an adaptive, on-the-go self-learning English and communication skills app that offers a variety of industry-specific English courses. The app chooses the level of training that the user needs based on an initial test that determines it using AI and ML technology. The adaptive engine keeps the content relevant and engaging and learning as efficient as possible. It offers training to users in 27 languages including Indian and foreign languages – right from the basics to more complex conversations. Post the initial test, the app develops a customised course for the user, which is split into short 15-minute modules.

Khan Academy (App Store, Google Play)

The Khan Academy app offers e-learning through thousands of videos and articles for subjects including math, economics, science, finance, grammar, history and more. It is aimed at 6th to 12th grade students for both CBSE and ICSE boards. The app provides students with practice questions step by step hints and instant feedback. It also features Bookmark feature for easy navigation through content, offline access and device syncing between the app and khanacademy.org.