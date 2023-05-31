foundit, Microsoft collaborate to bridge gap between freshers and recruiters

Jobs platform, foundit, formerly known as Monster APAC and ME, has announced its collaboration with Microsoft to bring back the second edition of Aspire, a virtual career fair for freshers and young professionals with 0 to two years of work experience. The online fair will be held from May 31st to June 2nd, 2023, with participation from over 30 hiring organisations. With over 70 million candidate profiles available, this event gives recruiters from several industries access to a sizable talent pool while offering job seekers the opportunity to interact with industry experts and connect with potential employers, an official release said.

The collaboration aims to create a collective of Microsoft certified and skilled talent in India and bridge the gap between qualified candidates and the most sought-after recruiters in the country. The first edition of the fair was attended by over 140,000 people and featured active participation from more than 18 prominent hiring companies majorly from IT, BFSI, Ed-tech, Consulting, Advertising and Market Research, and Healthcare sectors, the release said.

“Our joint endeavour with Microsoft is designed to help address talent gap by creating a pool of Microsoft Cloud skilled and certified professionals and bridging the recruiter-employer connect. Our dynamic platform, Aspire, is an ideal conduit for meaningful interactions between job seekers and recruiters. It not only keeps job seekers up to date on the latest job openings and skill requirements but also facilitates valuable connections with potential employers across industries,” Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit, said.

The career fair would be launched by Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft on May 31st, 2023. A panel discussion on ‘Connecting Skills to Employability’, discussing the importance of skilling for employability will be held featuring leaders from foundit, Microsoft, NASSCOM, and TCS. The second edition of Aspire will cater to recruiters who want to hire freshers and young professionals at the initial stage of their careers, offering them access to potential tech and non-tech candidates. They can easily identify and select Microsoft-certified candidates through quick screening and shortlisting criteria. The fair also provides significant opportunities for job seekers.

“Microsoft certifications set candidates apart, showcasing their validated skills, ability, and commitment to embracing new technologies. Studies have shown 91% of hiring managers use certifications as a criterion when evaluating candidates. Our continued collaboration with foundit builds on these opportunities by providing a comprehensive platform for talent discovery, and career advancement,” Indrani Choudhury, chief learning officer, Microsoft India, said.

Furthermore, foundit has also partnered with Microsoft for the Future Ready Talent (FRT) a virtual internship programme where college students across diverse backgrounds can upskill themselves on Microsoft Cloud, create projects, and get them validated. This programme is also affiliated with organisations such as All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), FutureSkills Prime—a NASSCOM and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) digital skilling initiative, Ernst and Young (EY), and GitHub.

