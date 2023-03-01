FOSTIIMA Business School plays on dual specialisation courses as it follows NEP

Taking a leaf from the National Education Policy, it seems institutes have begun to create a plethora of options for students. FOSTIIMA Business School, appears to be one such institute which offers dual specialisation courses. For instance, a student interested in marketing can also opt for subjects such as finance, HR, operations, analytics, marketing, or any other subject that aligns with her interests, Anil Somani, executive chairman, FOSTIIMA Business School told FE Education. “As an HR specialist or a marketer, it’s crucial to remain focused on your area of expertise. However, to advance in an organisation, it’s essential to have a broad understanding of all the functions involved in running it,” he added.

Interestingly, the institute claims this course allows students to work across various divisions post employment. The duration of these specialisation courses is 22 months, of which students typically pursue a common course in the first year, this is followed by specialisation as well as selection of course subjects in the second year. “We offer five basic specialisations which are marketing, HR operations and analytics, finance and international business. A student can choose any two out of this, which makes a total of 10 combinations’ ‘ Somani added.

Furthermore, the business school claims to provide merit-based scholarships and scholarships for economically weaker sections, “Along with offering scholarships, we are implementing a deferment policy for students facing financial difficulties in paying our fees, so that we can support them to the best of our abilities,” Somani mentioned.

Moreover the institute offers other programmes like post graduate diploma. “Our flagship programme is the PGDM programme, which is AICTE approved. In addition to that, we offer various specialisations such as marketing, finance, IV, operations, analytics, and HR,” he explained. The institute claims to charge Rs 8.95 lakh for a two year programme. The business school also claims to provide accommodation facility which is additional at an cost of Rs 10,000 per month.