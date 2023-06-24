Fostering an entrepreneurial spirit through STEM education. 

By Parag Lonhari

Technological progress is now an unstoppable force that’s changing the world as we know it. In this new paradigm, the future belongs to those who can think beyond what is and explore what could be. With a population of 1.4 billion, India’s vast talent pool holds unmatched potential. By moving the needle on STEM education and fostering entrepreneurial spirit, the country can lead the way by creating more jobs, powered by a new generation of innovators and changemakers.

India has emerged as a STEM hotspot

India is leading the way in STEM education, contributing a staggering 34% of global STEM graduates in 2021, according to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics. This remarkable achievement exemplifies the nation’s resolute focus on cultivating and nurturing talent in the fields of STEM. In the ever-evolving job market, technical skills are in high demand, and the best jobs of 2023 report by Indeed confirms this trend. The need for expertise in the technology sector and beyond is evident, emphasizing the importance of STEM education in preparing individuals for successful careers.

In today’s rapidly evolving world, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among STEM students is crucial. Entrepreneurship encourages individuals to think innovatively, take calculated risks, and bring about positive change. The convergence of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics provides a solid groundwork for students to develop the necessary skills. If we can foster entrepreneurial spirit in these STEM students by nurturing innate qualities like curiosity and risk-taking from a young age, we can empower individuals to become changemakers and realize their dreams.

In this pursuit, India has been making significant headway.

Along with the focus on STEM from the Government, organizations like The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively support STEM education in India by investing in training, curriculum development, and infrastructure. Their focus is on enhancing STEM learning outcomes for underprivileged students and promoting gender equality. In alignment with this vision, the recently launched EY STEM Tribe platform, developed in collaboration with Tribal Planet, creates a virtual global community for girls aged 13-18 to explore STEM subjects and pursue high-growth careers. These initiatives foster accessibility, diversity, and equity in STEM education, contributing to India’s future where all individuals can thrive in STEM fields.

In addition, the India STEM Foundation’s CSR alliances help prepare the next generation of innovators.

Through their investments in STEM education, corporations benefit from a talented workforce that drives innovation and future-readiness. Together, these collective efforts shape a more inclusive and prosperous future for STEM education in India.

Now, the question arises: What strategy to leverage in STEM education to achieve entrepreneurial excellence?

Make learning a hands-on experience

A recent Harvard study found that hands-on learning increases student engagement compared to traditional lectures, resulting in improved information retention and the ability to solve real-world problems.

Bridge the gaps between disciplines

To develop biomedical instruments for surgery, an engineer will need knowledge of biology. That’s why interdisciplinary education is essential. It allows students to connect new learning with the knowledge they already have, creating the groundwork for solving complex challenges.

Pave the way with the right mentorship

Mentorship brings social, emotional, cognitive, and identity development support, which is why most successful entrepreneurs have had mentors throughout their careers. An experienced mentor knows what it’s like to fail, and can help a protégé build resilience and overcome the fear of taking calculated risks.

Embrace the power of creativity

Throughout history, art has been a major influence on Nobel Laureates. This is where abstract thinking enters the equation with STEAM, defined as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. This concept champions out-of-the-box thinking, which has led to some of humanity’s biggest inventions.

Drive industry-academy collaboration

Businesses are often commercially focused, losing sight of innovation. When STEM Students trained in entrepreneurial qualities join the workforce, they fuel innovative ideas that can lead to new business ventures. Conversely, universities need the support of businesses in the form of funding, equipment, and industry exposure necessary to spark students’ entrepreneurial spirit.

STEM success stories

The remarkable success stories of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems, and Dr.Tessy Thomas, known as the ‘Missile Woman of India,’ collectively underscore the transformative impact of STEM education in India. These visionary leaders, each with their unique contributions, serve as powerful testimonials to the immense potential that STEM education holds. From revolutionizing the technology industry to enhancing India’s defense capabilities, they exemplify the wide-ranging impact of STEM education in fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and establishing India as a global leader in the ever-evolving technological landscape. As India continues to prioritize and invest in STEM education, it is nurturing a new generation of talented people who will shape the future, push boundaries, and contribute to the nation’s progress in diverse fields.

The author is VP and CPG vertical delivery head at Tredence. Views are personal.