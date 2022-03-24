Former VC of Ambedkar University, Shyam Menon appointed as executive vice president at BML Munjal University

Menon will be involved in working closely with faculty and developing and implementing the overall strategy for the university.

BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, has announced the appointment of Shyam Menon as their new executive vice president. In his new role at BMU, Menon will work closely with faculty and will be involved in developing and implementing the overall strategy for the university.

Prior to BMU, Menon has been a professor and dean of education at Delhi University and also served as the founding vice chancellor of BR Ambedkar University Delhi. Currently, he is the chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education constituted by the Kelara government.

On the new appointment, Manoj K Arora, professor, vice chancellor, BML Munjal University, said, “We strongly believe his invaluable experience in the education domain and his years of expertise will be crucial in taking the helm of the university to a new direction.”

“Having spent years as a practitioner of institutional development in universities, I have witnessed how higher education institutions are increasingly called upon to renew themselves at a steady and consistent pace to keep discharging their role as thought leaders in development and social transformation. BMU has been a front runner when it comes to their multidisciplinary, entrepreneurial and research propelled programmes and courses.” Menon said.

“Professor Menon will play a crucial role in ensuring that our vision is in line with our nation’s aspirations for a more evolved education system which is able to cater to the needs of the 21st century. Being the Chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education in Kerala, professor Menon’s proficiency will be critical for our journey,” said Akshay Munjal, president, BML Munjal University.

Read Also: IIM Ahmedabad sets up Retail Tech Consortium with industry partners