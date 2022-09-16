Former President Kovind to release book on B R Ambedkar, PM Modi’s initiatives

A book on the life and works of social reformer, B R Ambedkar will be launched by former president of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The book will also contain initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the ideals of Ambedkar.

The book, titled “Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer’s Ideas Performer’s Implementation”, compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, has a foreword by music composer and Rajya Sabha member Ilaiyaraaja, an official statement said.

The statement mentioned that before the book launch, former chief justice of India K G Balakrishnan will inaugurate an exhibition on the “Life and Times of Dr B R Ambedkar” at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

According to the statement, the book delves deep into the life, works and achievements of Ambedkar from a scholarly perspective, and presents an undeniable convergence between his ideals and “the new India’s development journey”. The book has 12 chapters dealing with domains as varied as infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance, among others — which presents Ambedkar’s vision of India and takes into account several achievements of Modi and his government.

Furthermore, the book chronicles the achievements of the Modi government in taking formal banking services to the remotest of areas, extending health insurance and transitioning from the idea of women empowerment to that of women-led development.

The book talks about the achievements under Modi’s leadership to highlight the comparison between the vision of India as Ambedkar saw it and its effective and logical implementation, the statement noted.

In another development, a medical college in Ahmedabad has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AMC MET Medical College, which runs from the campus of AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar area of the city, will be known as ‘Narendra Modi Medical College’, Hitesh Barot, chairman, municipal corporation’s standing committee, announced.

