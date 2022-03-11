Former mission director of Atal Innovation Mission, R Ramanan joins ENpower advisory board

As the mission director of Atal Innovation Mission, Ramanan launched and executed several nationwide innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives.

ENpower has announced R Ramanan as a member of ENpower’s advisory board. ENpower is a learning platform helping schools in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship skills among students. In his new role, Ramanan will be building and executing a growth strategy for the company.

Ramanan was the first mission director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) additional secretary at NITI Aayog ( National Institution for Transforming India) from June 2017 to May 2021. As the mission director of AIM, Ramanan launched and executed several nationwide innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives. Previously, Ramanan was managing director and CEO of CMC Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

“I have been observing the work of ENpower in the domain of nurturing innovation and entrepreneurial mindset among school children since they were partners of AIM. The team is building a comprehensive solution for schools to provide a much needed platform for students to express their creative ideas, work on creating solutions using technology and work on entrepreneurial simulations to create ventures. With NEP focusing on nurturing life skills and entrepreneurial mindset at an early age, platforms such as ENpower have the potential to build a transformational impact for schools, students and other stakeholders in the education system.” stated Ramanan.

