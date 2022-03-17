Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi ties with NFSU to promote training cooperation and research

The collaboration will encourage joint research programmes, exchange of knowledge resource, research materials, publications, scientific equipment and co-guidance facility for scientists and research students.

Delhi’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar in Gujarat has signed an has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote educational and forensic research activities while establishing a framework for exchange and collaboration of programmes in areas of forensic for the needs of criminal justice system.

The main areas under the MoU includes joint research programmes, joint holding of conference/seminar/workshop/training/symposia, exchange of teaching, training, knowledge resource, research, exchange of research materials, publications, library, scientific equipment, software and guidance and co-guidance facility for scientists and research students, as stated in the release.

“The MoU envisages scientific and academic personnel exchanges and visits, and research in areas of academic and scientific interest. The MoU will support well-integrated collaborative forensic focused research through the development of specific projects and programmes,” Deepa Verma, director, FSL said.

According to vice chancellor of NFSU, J M Vyas, “ The MoU creates a mutual benefit to both the organisations. This close cooperation would be of major benefit to the student community to enhance their skill and knowledge to play a key role in technological up-gradation, innovation, and competitiveness in forensic science.”

