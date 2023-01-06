Foreign universities setting campuses in India: What will be the fee? Admission process & other important details here

Students who want to pursue higher education from foreign universities and feel financial pinch, have a reason to smile. For the first time, the foreign varsities will be able to make foray into a new venture of setting up their campuses in India. They can decide their admission process, fee structure, and will also be able to repatriate funds to their parent campuses. Also, it could provide job opportunities for educational experts to join the foreign universities to teach students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has rolled out draft regulations for facilitating foreign universities and educational institutions to set up campuses in India, allowing them autonomy in determining fees and functioning.

According to UGC, “The News Education Policy 2020 has envisioned that top universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India. For this, a legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India,” reported PTI.

Higher-ranked foreign Universities will provide an international dimension to higher education, enabling Indian students to obtain foreign qualifications at affordable cost, added the UGC.

What will be fee structure, admission process

The foreign institutions will be given the autonomy to decide their own fee structure and evolve the admission process for domestic and foreign students. As per the report, the fee structure would be “transparent and reasonable”.

Who will be faculty

According to UGC regulations, foreign universities will be free to provide need-based scholarships, reported The Indian Express. The norms allow foreign institutions to hire faculty and other staff members either from abroad or India.

The regulations state that foreign faculty will have to stay at the Indian campus for a reasonable period to teach students to ensure that institutes do not make them serve like visiting faculty.

What type of course will be provided

As per media reports, the UGS regulations have allowed foreign varsities to offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, post-doctoral, and other programmes. Also, they will award degrees, diplomas, and certificates in all disciplines.

What will be eligibility criteria for foreign universities

According to the regulation, universities that have secured a position within the top 500 of overall or subject-wise global rankings, will be able to set up their campuses in India. Also, the institutions which have got subject-wise global ranking or a reputed varsities in its home jurisdiction, could set up their campuses in India.

Will foreign universities redress students’ grievances

According to the norms, no course or programme will be discontinued or closed without the commission’s prior approval. If any course or programme is discontinued, the parent organisation will be responsible for taking care of the affected students. Also, there will be a mechanism to address the grievances of students. In case students’ grievances are not redressed, they could appeal to UGC.

Will foreign universities protect India’s national interest?

Foreign universities will, as per norms, not run any course which could hit the national interest, integrity and sovereignty of India. Also, the standard of course and teaching methodology will not dilute the quality of higher education in India.

What will be the weightage of degrees provided by foreign universities?

As per the media reports, the degrees awarded to the students in the Indian campus will be equivalent to the corresponding qualifications given by the foreign universities’s parent campus located in the country of origin.