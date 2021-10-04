Foreign education: Australia going down under

Canada came out as the top choice for students with 50% of the respondents preferring the country.

The WorldGrad—which assists students on overseas education process—has conducted a survey of over 20,000 undergraduate aspirants to gather insights on their plans of studying abroad, post-Covid-19. According to it, 81% of the surveyed students still aspire to study abroad, but 19% have delayed or dropped the idea of overseas education.

With regards to popular study-abroad destinations, Canada came out as the top choice for students with 50% of the respondents preferring the country (it has attracted over 1,40,000 Indian students because of its favourable immigration opportunities), the US was second, with 40% of students considering it, followed by the UK and Australia.

The survey noted that Australia has become the least preferred destination (among major destinations), as student intake from India to Australia have gone from about 80,000 in 2019 to less than 40,000 in 2021. There could be many reasons for it, but travel restriction that came along with Covid-19 is the primary one.

In addition, 95% of the students believe that being vaccinated in India will make them more suitable for travel overseas and 75% of those who have delayed plans stated financial constraint as a factor.