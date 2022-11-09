FORE School of Management opens applications for PGDM for academic year 2023-24

FORE School of Management has opened its application process for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes for academic year 23-24, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the two programmes are 2-year full time courses with dual specialisation as well as doctoral programmes in Management, and are All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved.

“The PGDM and PGDM (IB) courses at FORE are accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and are recognised as equivalent to MBA by Association of Indian Universities (AIU). All the PGDM programmes at FORE are AICTE approved,” it added.

Furthermore, it stated that FORE School will accept scores of CAT, XAT and GMAT scores for Admissions-2023.

“In terms of industry sectors, IT/ ITES made up 30% of the total offers and BFSI made 25% of the offers. MR and Consulting hired 23% from the total batch whereas FMCG, FMCD and Automobile made 12% of the offers. 10% of the total offers were made by other sectors that recruited FORE students,” the statement said.

