FORE School of Management invites applications for PGDM programmes: Here’s how to apply

The Delhi-based institute is located in the Qutub Institutional Area. (FORE School of Management)

FORE School of Management has invited applications for its two-year full-time postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) programme for the 2022-24 academic session.

The institute offers courses in PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Financial Management), and PGDM (Big Data Analytics). The upcoming session will be the 31st PGDM batch, 16th International Business batch, fifth Financial Management batch and third Big Data Analytics batch. Applications, which will close on December 20, are open for 420 seats — 180 in PGDM, 120 in International Business, and 60 each in Financial Management and Big Data Analytics.

Candidates can apply online for a single programme for Rs 1,947. The application fee for two programmes is Rs 2,950, Rs 3,894 for three, and Rs 4,130 for four programmes through netbanking or debit/credit card. The institute will inform shortlisted candidates by SMS and email.

The Delhi-based institute is located in the Qutub Institutional Area, which also houses the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Statistical Institute, and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

The FORE School of Management is accredited by SAQS, the same standards adhered to by the country’s top management schools — the Indian Institutes of Management.

The institute has developed a knack for steady placement records over the years. According to its records, students from the outgoing 2019-21 batch secured an average cost-to-company of Rs 10.7 lakhs per annum, with the highest offer of Rs 27 lakhs.

The records also suggest that 39% of the students are placed in the IT/ITeS sector, while 22% secure jobs in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Recruiters such as KPMG, Deloitte, EY, Genpact, Dell, Accenture, HCL Technologies, Cognizant, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Power regularly recruit from the institute.

The institute is also known for its diversity with students from 24 states in the current 2021-23 batch.