FORE School of Management invites applications for Fellow Programme in Management

FORE School of Management has invited applications for full-time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). The objective of this programme is to enhance knowledge in the research domain and its dissemination.

The last date for applying the FPM Course online is May 17, 2022.

FPM at FORE offers specialisations in the areas of Economics and Business Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, International Business, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource, Quantitative Techniques and Operations Management, Communication and Strategy.

The programme is aimed at admitting scholars with exceptional academic background, strong motivation, discipline and having a strong inclination towards good quality research. The highlights of the FPM programme are financial assistance for Fellow Program Scholar, support to attend international conferences or workshops and Contingency Grant.

The candidates short-listed would be on the basis of their academic record, performance in the competitive examinations such as Common Admission Test (CAT), Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), United Grants Commission (UGC-NET), CSIR percentile, FORE entrance test (FET) which would be held on May 20, 2022. In the research proposal presentation scheduled to be held on May 24, 2022, the candidates would be called for a personal interview for final selection on May 27, 2022. The selected candidates for this programme would be intimated by May 31, 2022.

In case the candidate has completed PGDM, the same must be recognised as equivalent to MBA by AIU and approved by AICTE. CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT or UGC-NET/CSIR scores of up to last two years (test taken on or after December 01, 2019) only would be considered valid.

