FORE School of Management invites application for FPM

FORE School of Management has invited applications for its Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) which is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), an official release said. The objective of this programme is to enhance the body of knowledge in the research domain and its dissemination. the release added.

As per the release, the programme offers specialisations in the Areas of Economics and Business Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, International Business, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource, Quantitative Techniques and Operations Management, Communication, and Strategy.

The programme is meant for scholars with exceptional academic background, strong motivation, discipline and those who have a strong inclination towards good quality research, the release said.

Furthermore, it mentioned that the highlights of the FPM programme are financial assistance for fellow programme scholar, support to attend international conferences/workshops and contingency grant.

The candidates short-listed on the basis of their academic record will be called for a personal interview for final selection on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and the selected candidates for this programme will be intimated by Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Scores of competitive examinations such as CAT/GATE/GRE/GMAT/UGC- NET or JRF/CSIR percentile/FORE entrance test will be taken into account for eligibility to the programme. FET will held on Friday, January 6, 2023 and the research proposal presentation is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 13, 2023.

In case the candidate has completed PGDM, the same must be recognised as equivalent to MBA by AIU and approved by AICTE. CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT or UGC-NET or JRF/CSIR scores of up to last two years (test taken on or after December 1, 2020) only will be considered valid.

Also Read: Chitkara University partners with Federation University Australia to deliver course on water management

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn