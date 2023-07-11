FORE School of Management, enrols 480 students for 2023-2025 batch in four PGDM programmes.

The 2023-2025 batch of FORE School of Management (FSM) has received a cohort of 480 students. These students have been admitted from a pool of over 13,000 applications and hail from 24 states and 150 cities all across India. This year, FSM claims to take pride in achieving a commendable level of academic and gender diversity in its PGDM batch, with 58% male students and 42% female students, according to an official release.

The students represent a wide range of academic backgrounds, including engineering, commerce, humanities, law, foot technology, medical, and non-medical fields. On average, the students in this batch are 22 years old, the release mentioned.

“Use these two years of PGDM to enhance your skills, achieve goals and fulfil your parents’ wishes. Count on us that we will do anything and everything possible to add to your growth. However, it is you who actually will give the finishing touch to your education and provide happiness to yourself and your country,” Jitendra K. Das, director general, FSM Delhi, said.

Coming from various tier two and three cities and towns across the country, including the northeastern region of India, the students bring a diverse geographical representation to the campus. They come from a total of 100 cities and towns, contributing to the vibrant mix of perspectives and experiences at FSM, it added.

“We live in an era, where just having knowledge isn’t sufficient, analytical ability, your understanding, creativity, interpretation of knowledge and how to make it work is important now,” B.B.L. Madhukar, chairman, FSM, said.