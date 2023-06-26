FORE Academy of Management Education (FAME) inked a MoU with Indian Air Force.

The FORE Academy of Management Education (FAME) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force to establish a collaborative partnership. This agreement aims to allocate a specific number of seats in various undergraduate courses, including Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.com) (Honors), Bachelor of Science (BSc) (Non-Medical), and BA-Liberal Arts, exclusively for the children of Air Force personnel, according to an official release.

The FORE Academy of Management Education’s management has made the decision to set aside 10 seats in each of the following streams: BBA, BCA, B.Com (H), B.Sc. (Non-Medical), BA-Liberal Arts. Additionally, they have agreed to offer a scholarship of 10% to the children of Air Force personnel. Furthermore, students will have the opportunity to receive a merit-based scholarship. Any student who obtains more than 90% marks will be eligible for a scholarship of 50% towards their tuition fees, the release mentioned.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma, group captain, Indian Air Force and Devendra Pathak, CEO, FAME. The signing of the MoU marks the commencement of a fresh chapter for both organisations, enabling them to provide quality education to students who have completed their senior secondary education and aspire to continue their higher studies, as per the release.