For we don’t have planet B! This unique climate change programme will train 5,000 professionals to save environment

National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and World Resources Institute (WRI) India have launched a practice-based learning programme ‘Leaders in Climate Change Management’ (LCCM) on the occasion of World Environment Day. The goal of this programme is to lead climate action across sectors and geographies in India.

The Ministry said that the administrative training institute (ATI) Mysuru, National institute of urban affairs (NIUA) and research organisation WRI have become the first provider partner of the LCCM programme by signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the promotion of learning programme with face-to-face presence.

LCCM will prepare 5,000 professionals, including medium-to-junior level government officials and frontline workers, as advocates of solutions to climate change adaptation and mitigate the impacts of climate change. This launch also marked the achievements of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) toward India’s urban climate goals.

According to a report of IE, V Manjula, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and DG, ATI Mysuru, said that this is a great move in view of the rapid urbanisation of states like Karnataka.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said that this program would not only combat climate change but also build a new path of sustainable development that would fulfil our economic conditions.

The practice-based learning programme will be conducted online and will be supported and hosted by ATI Mysuru. Its aim is to sign similar MoUs with ATIs across India over the next few months. It is designed and implemented in partnership with the United Nation Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Indian School of Business (ISB).